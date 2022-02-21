Xi attends closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:07, February 21, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

