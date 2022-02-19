Xi Jinping on people-centered development philosophy
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- "People" is a word that carries weight in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core have been striving to satisfy the people's aspirations for a better life.
The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks in this regard:
-- As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, the principal contradiction facing Chinese society has evolved. What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life.
-- The most fundamental interests of the country are the people's happy life.
-- The people-centered development is not an abstract or abstruse idea. It should not be a mere slogan or concept, but should be reflected in all aspects of economic and social development.
-- Democracy is not a decorative ornament, but an instrument for addressing the issues that concern the people.
-- Continuous efforts should be made from the new starting point to achieve more notable and substantive progress in promoting common prosperity for all.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Chinese, Argentine presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over heavy rains disaster
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Fragrant plum blossoms in bitter cold
- Xi, Macron pledge deeper cooperation, closer China-EU ties
- Xi sends congratulatory letter on 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations
- Commentary: Xi, Macron's conversation signals deepening cooperation, guides relations toward greater development
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: The criterion for heroes
- Xi says China ready to work with France on China-EU investment deal
- Xi urges related parties to adhere to political settlement of Ukraine issue
- Selected letters of Xi Jinping published
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.