Xi Jinping on law-based governance

February 22, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Comprehensively advancing law-based governance represents a key point of the essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

"The overall goal of comprehensively advancing law-based governance is to establish a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and to build a socialist rule of law country," says the latest resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the Party's history, adopted at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC on November 11, 2021.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has made in-depth discourses on this cause. The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- We must work hard to establish a complete system of laws, a highly effective enforcement system, a stringent scrutiny system, effective supporting measures, and a sound system of Party regulations.

-- We must pursue coordinated progress in law-based governance, law-based exercise of state power, and law-based government administration; promote integrated development of the country, the government, and society based on the rule of law; and ensure sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and observance of law by all.

-- We must work to ensure that the people feel fairness and justice prevail in every law, every law enforcement decision, and every judicial case.

-- Establishing a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics and building a socialist rule of law country are essential to modernizing China's system and capacity for governance.

-- The rule of law and the rule of virtue are inseparable and must be balanced and coordinated for better national governance.

