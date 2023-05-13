High-quality development helps Chinese brands explore overseas market

People work at the workshop of Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd. in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,500 participants from enterprises, financial institutions and trade associations at home and abroad have focused on hot topics related to brand building at the ongoing 2023 World Brand Moganshan Conference in east China's Zhejiang Province.

"The world has entered the era of brand economy, and brand building has become a powerful driving force for a country and its economic development," said Liu Pingjun, chairman of the China Council for Brand Development, at the conference.

Liu called for the establishment of an international brand protection mechanism led by the government, so as to create a number of world-famous brands and promote Chinese brands to the world.

Themed "Dialogue With The World, Create A Better Future," the conference is taking place in Zhejiang's Deqing County from Wednesday to Friday.

Over the years, Chinese enterprises have been making efforts to pursue high-quality development and pave the way for indigenous brands to reach the world stage.

In the shipping area of Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd., a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise based in Deqing County, large trucks have been weaving in and out in recent days.

"We are loading aerial work platforms on the trucks, which will depart for Qatar and India. The daily shipment volume is about 50 units, with the maximum volume reaching nearly 100 units a day," said Tian Lin with the company.

Tian said the company strives to improve the quality of its products to win the trust of the global market and increase research and development (R&D) investment to enhance its competitiveness, as well as establish R&D centers at home and abroad to explore the most cutting-edge technologies concerning aerial work platforms.

Last year, the revenue of the company's main business in the overseas markets reached 3.39 billion yuan (about 487.9 million U.S. dollars), up 71.21 percent compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, the company's R&D investment in 2022 totaled 202 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.58 percent. Its products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany and Japan.

"The quality of the products is vital for the influence of the brand. Therefore, we have been constantly launching functional fabrics for our clothing in recent years, which have not only captured the youth market, but also gained brand reputation and popularity overseas," said Gao Dekang, chairman and CEO of Bosideng, a major manufacturer of down jackets.

Earlier in February, the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council issued an outline to improve the overall quality of China's economy amid efforts to promote high-quality development.

The country aims to boost its strength in quality and steadily increase the influence of Chinese brands by 2025, and its comprehensive strength in terms of quality and brands will reach a higher level by 2035, according to the outline.

Entrepreneurs at the conference said that Chinese enterprises and Chinese brands should focus on both domestic and international markets, give equal emphasis to "bringing in" and "going global," and learn from the experiences of excellent international brands.

They also encourage Chinese enterprises to aim at the medium- and high-end global industrial chain and establish a good image for Chinese brands, inject new impetus and exploit new space for high-quality economic development and brand building.

