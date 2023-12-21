Interview: China's high-quality development brings benefits to partners, says expert

Xinhua) 11:22, December 21, 2023

SAN JOSE, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's high-quality development has brought about tremendous development opportunities to its partners, a Costa Rican economic and financial analyst has said.

"Being a partner of China is important for any country, because China understands that to be well, the Chinese need their partners to be well," said Mohamed Avila, a Costa Rican economic and financial analyst.

In the past decades, China has proposed multiple initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which connect millions of people to the opportunities brought by its innovation-driven and green development, the expert told Xinhua in a recent interview.

China has transformed from the "world factory" to a leading actor in global research and development (R&D), especially in green technologies such as electronic vehicles (EVs), Avila noted. Thus, in the global economic symphony, a dynamic Chinese economy plays a crucial role in sustainable transition.

Avila believes the driving force of China's high-quality development is its philosophy to put people first.

China has "managed to lift more than 800 million people out of poverty" and now has a "robust middle class," which satisfies the people's yearning for a better life and incubates critical human capital to expand R&D capacities and domestic demand at the same time.

The commitment to cooperation and joint development with the countries of interest has brought benefits to those countries, the expert noted, saying China is very clear that "the benefit of partners is to the benefit of China."

In this sense, South-South cooperation allows China to expand the benefits of its friendship with many peoples of the world, he added.

