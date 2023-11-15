Int'l Forum on China's Economy, Policy focuses on high-quality development

Xinhua) 23:58, November 15, 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The International Forum on China's Economy and Policy held here Wednesday gathered more than 400 participants to explore the opportunities and roles of Hong Kong under the trend of the country's strides towards high-quality development.

Speaking at the forum, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Hong Kong has the unique advantage of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world.

While maintaining a great level of internationalization, Lee said Hong Kong will more actively integrate into the overall national development, and make contributions to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to inject economic momentum.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said at the forum that for Hong Kong to create a new situation in the face of changes, it largely depends on the city's courage to embrace change, on the renewal of its own development philosophy, and on its ability to cope with global changes through high-quality development.

Zheng proposed five points as his hope for Hong Kong's development, namely committing to innovation and coordinated development, while adhering to green development, open development and shared development.

The forum, under the theme of "China's Stride towards High-quality Development -- The Opportunities and Roles of Hong Kong," was jointly held by the chief executive's policy unit, the Chinese Institute of Hong Kong, and the National Academy of Economic Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

