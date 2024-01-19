'Recollections in Dust' photo exhibition held in Beijing
People visit the “Recollections in Dust” exhibit in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Finnish Embassy in China)
An exhibition showcasing travel photos by Finnish military leader and statesman C. G. E. Mannerheim, titled “Recollections in Dust,” opened at Beijing's 798 Art Zone on Thursday.
Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Finnish ambassador to China, delivers a speech during the exhibition on Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Finnish Embassy in China)
“This collection underscores the friendship between Finland and China,” said Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, Finnish ambassador to China. Mikkola also thanked researchers from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences for their dedication to studying Mannerheim's travel diaries.
People visit the “Recollections in Dust” exhibition in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Finnish Embassy in China)
Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim (1867-1951), regarded as a founding father of modern Finland, embarked on a journey from 1906 to 1908. He traveled 14,000 kilometers on horseback across China and Central Asia, delving into the regions' varied cultures, languages, and traditions.
