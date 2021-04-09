Home>>
Photo exhibition on poverty reduction opens at national museum
(Xinhua) 16:05, April 09, 2021
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition showcasing China's achievements in poverty alleviation opened at the National Museum of China on Friday.
The exhibit includes nearly 180 photos, shot by about 150 photographers, and is divided into two sections to highlight the changes in people's lives brought by the poverty reduction efforts.
The exhibition is jointly sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Photographers Association and the national museum.
