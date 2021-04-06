China ready to enhance exchanges, cooperation with other countries on poverty reduction: white paper

Xinhua) 11:28, April 06, 2021

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries on poverty reduction, said a white paper released Tuesday.

China will support international poverty reduction and make a greater contribution to building a global community of shared future that is free from poverty and blessed with common prosperity, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."

