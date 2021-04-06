Home>>
China ready to enhance exchanges, cooperation with other countries on poverty reduction: white paper
(Xinhua) 11:28, April 06, 2021
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries on poverty reduction, said a white paper released Tuesday.
China will support international poverty reduction and make a greater contribution to building a global community of shared future that is free from poverty and blessed with common prosperity, according to the white paper titled "Poverty Alleviation: China's Experience and Contribution."
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese president's remarks on poverty reduction, sustainable development
- China's poverty reduction experience wins praise from int'l experts
- China nears poverty reduction goal, a model for global campaign
- Cassava eyed for boosting Cambodia’s economy, poverty reduction: UN study
- Interview: China's poverty reduction a global feat, says Argentine economist
- China makes important contributions to global poverty reduction: report
- China's poverty reduction achievements offer Ghana valuable experience: official
- China creates miracle in poverty reduction
- China pledges support for poverty reduction projects using Internet
- Factbox: China makes headway in poverty reduction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.