China's poverty reduction experience wins praise from int'l experts

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's experience in poverty reduction is worth learning from for other countries, experts around the world agreed as the International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience opened on Monday in Beijing.

China "has already set a unique example in the world" by pulling its people out of poverty, said Ahmad Rashid Malik, director at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, adding that China's success is the result of a continuity of policies and proper planning.

"China can really help other countries in poverty reduction with its experience and guidance to utilize resources properly," said Malik.

Francois Serneels, a Belgian agronomist who has conducted cooperation projects in China for more than 20 years, called China's transformation throughout the years "very, very impressive," and the result of clear poverty reduction targets.

"The great success of China could not have been done without well-considered plans," said Ahmad Sallam, an Egyptian expert of Chinese affairs and former media consultant at the Embassy of Egypt in Beijing.

There is a lot that Egypt could learn from China, Sallam said, especially the Chinese experience in poverty alleviation.

Taddeo Bwanbale, a journalist at the New Vision Daily in Uganda, described China's achievement in poverty reduction as "an inspiration to the developing world with lessons that can be adapted and implemented locally."

The International Forum on Sharing Poverty Reduction Experience is an opportunity for countries to share knowledge and experience as many African countries are still struggling to find a suitable model, said Bwanbale.

The forum was attended by over 200 representatives from more than 60 countries and regions, as well as over 20 international organizations via video.