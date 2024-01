Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:39, January 18, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Cao Xiaolin was appointed ambassador to Qatar, replacing Zhou Jian.

Lin Nan was appointed ambassador to Seychelles, replacing Guo Wei.

Wang Wengang was appointed ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, replacing Qi Mei.

Pang Chunxue was appointed ambassador to Albania, replacing Zhou Ding.

Cai Weiming was appointed ambassador to Solomon Islands, replacing Li Ming.

Fei Mingxing was appointed ambassador to Samoa, replacing Chao Xiaoliang.

Wang Liang was appointed ambassador to Bolivia, replacing Huang Yazhong.

