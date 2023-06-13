Home>>
Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
(Xinhua) 15:43, June 13, 2023
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Tuesday.
Zhao Bin was appointed ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, replacing Zhu Jing.
Zhou Ding was appointed ambassador to Zimbabwe, replacing Guo Shaochun.
Tang Songgen was appointed ambassador to Latvia, replacing Liang Jianquan.
