Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 15:35, April 30, 2022

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Friday.

Cui Wei has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, replacing Zhang Tao.

Du Xiaohui has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Zambia, replacing Li Jie.

Ji Shumin has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan, replacing Liu Bin.

