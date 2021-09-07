China mourns death of German ambassador to China
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China mourns and regrets the sudden passing of German ambassador to China and sends condolences and sympathies to his family, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to reports that the German Foreign Ministry announced Monday the passing of Jan Hecker, Germany's new ambassador to China.
Wang said that China is shocked by his sudden passing.
Hecker had worked actively to promote bilateral relations after he took office, Wang said. "We express condolences and regret over his passing and deep sympathy to his relatives. We are willing to provide convenience for his family and the German Embassy in China in dealing with follow-up matters," said the spokesperson.
