Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:16, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Tuesday.

Wu Jie was appointed ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, replacing Wan Li.

Chen Luning was appointed ambassador to the Dominican Republic, replacing Zhang Run.

Lan Hu was appointed ambassador to Venezuela, replacing Li Baorong.

