Chinese ambassador hails joint China-Jordan efforts to preserve fair, just world
AMMAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese ambassador to Jordan hailed on Monday China-Jordan coordination in regional and international affairs and their joint efforts to preserve a fair and just world.
Making the remarks at an online reception celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Chen Chuandong underscored the consolidated mutual political trust and support between China and Jordan on matters concerning their respective core interests.
He noted that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Jordan showed much resilience and vitality in 2022, which marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"The bilateral trade volume reached 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of this year, up by 60 percent year on year. Bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure building and ICT is steadily advancing," Chen said.
The project of upgrading and rebuilding the Al Salt/Al Ardah Road, which is supported by the Chinese government, is to break ground shortly, he added.
Cultural exchanges between China and Jordan have also gradually revived this year with more and more Jordanian students having started to return to resume their study in China, said the Chinese ambassador, adding Chinese education is becoming more and more popular in Jordan.
For her part, Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and China in various fields, and expressed expectations of enhancing bilateral cultural communication.
Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Hazem Al-Khatib praised the distinguished bilateral relations, expressing appreciation for China's support for Jordan's efforts to realize regional peace and stability.
