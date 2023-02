Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 08:22, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Monday.

Chen Song was appointed ambassador to Nepal, replacing Hou Yanqi.

Shi Hongwei was appointed ambassador to Syria, replacing Feng Biao.

Wan Li was appointed ambassador to Tunisia, replacing Zhang Jianguo.

Li Qinfeng was appointed ambassador to the Central African Republic, replacing Chen Dong.

Wang Qing was appointed ambassador to Sierra Leone, replacing Hu Zhangliang.

Zhao Weiping was appointed ambassador to Namibia, replacing Zhang Yiming.

Hou Yue was appointed ambassador to Norway, replacing Yi Xianliang.

Jia Guide was appointed ambassador to Italy and San Marino, replacing Li Junhua.

Zhou Jian was appointed ambassador to Fiji, replacing Qian Bo.

Zhang Yanhui was appointed ambassador to El Salvador, replacing Ou Jianhong.

