Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 13:31, July 18, 2023

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Monday.

Wu Wei was appointed ambassador to Micronesia, replacing Huang Zheng.

Yu Jun was appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, replacing Jiang Yan.

