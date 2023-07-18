Home>>
Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
(Xinhua) 13:31, July 18, 2023
BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed and appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Monday.
Wu Wei was appointed ambassador to Micronesia, replacing Huang Zheng.
Yu Jun was appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, replacing Jiang Yan.
