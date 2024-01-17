Cultural exchange in Antarctica: Chileans choose chopsticks at China's Great Wall Station

(People's Daily App) 16:57, January 17, 2024

China's Great Wall Station in Antarctica held a banquet for an expedition team from the Chilean Antarctic Institute on Thursday. To the Chinese expeditioners' surprise, the Chileans chose to eat with chopsticks instead of the forks and knives prepared for them. Eating peanuts from a shared plate with ease, the Chilean guests looked like they used chopsticks at every meal. Opened in 1985 as China's first research station in Antarctica, the Great Wall Station is located on King George Island along with stations from countries including Chile, Russia, South Korea and Uruguay.

