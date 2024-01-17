Home>>
China meets Greece: Echoes across civilization
(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 17, 2024
Over 2,000 years ago, China and Greece shone brightly at opposite ends of the Eurasian continent. Today, in quiet and solemn temples and by towering city walls, let’s listen to the echoes between the two ancient civilizations that have crossed the boundaries of times and space.
