Greeks, Chinese vow to boost cooperation

ATHENS, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese officials and their Greek hosts have pledged to further bilateral cooperation to the benefit of both peoples in the future during an event held on Monday in Athens.

A visiting delegation from the Province of Guangdong in south China held a meeting on Monday with representatives of Greece's business community dedicated to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

China's Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng recalled to the participants Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's Nov. 2-3 visit to Beijing, where he highlighted the strong ties between the two countries during his meeting with Chinese leaders.

The ambassador, who accompanied Mitsotakis to China, described Greece and China as two ancient civilizations at both ends of the modern Silk Road.

Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy secretary general of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, invited the Greek hosts to visit Guangzhou in 2025 on the occasion of China's 15th National Games, the 9th National Special Olympic Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, which will be co-hosted in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

"We will be very happy to welcome businessmen and political representatives from Guangdong and organize more conferences to bring together Chinese and Greek businessmen to promote their business interests," Fotis Provatas, former deputy mayor of Athens and honorary president of the Chamber of Greek-Chinese Economic Cooperation, said.

"In the coming years, I look forward to the continuous deepening of cooperation between China and Greece in the fields of culture, trade, tourism and other sectors in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples," Aphrodite Bletas, president of the European Women's Association and president of the Hellenic Chinese Business Chamber, said.

During Monday's Guangdong culture tour, Greek and Chinese musicians performed songs on traditional instruments, and the local guests enjoyed Chinese art and gastronomy as well as an exhibition of Chinese cartoons and tasted delicacies.

