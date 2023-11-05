Chinese premier holds talks with Greek counterpart

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Beijing on Friday.

Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 51 years ago, China and Greece have always respected, trusted and supported each other. In recent years, the practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results, delivering constant benefits to the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Greece to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual assistance, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, further synergize development strategies, promote the continuous upgrading of cooperation in various fields, and join hands on the road to modernization, said Li.

China will work with Greece to continue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, build and operate well the Piraeus port project, further deepen cooperation in the shipping industry, and expand cooperation in trade, energy, telecommunications, green development and digital economy for more win-win results, the premier said.

He also urged the two sides to strengthen cooperation in fields related to people-to-people exchanges including culture, tourism, scientific innovation and sports, to promote the progress of human civilization.

China is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with Greece on multilateral fronts and jointly promote the development of China-EU and China-CEEC (Central and Eastern European Countries) relations.

Mitsotakis said Greece admires China's development miracle, firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in investment, trade, shipping, tourism, culture and other fields.

The Greek side will provide more convenience for Chinese investors to invest and do business in the country, he said, adding that Greece supports strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Europe and China and stands ready to work with China to uphold multilateralism, jointly safeguard the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and respond to climate change and other global challenges.

Prior to the talks, Li held a welcoming ceremony for Mitsotakis.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

