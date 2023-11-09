Greek PM's China visit boosts bilateral cooperation, ties: ambassador

ATHENS, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' official visit to China is a new starting point for bilateral cooperation, heralding an even brighter future for bilateral relations, according to Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng.

The visit also injects positive impetus to further strengthening China-European Union (EU) relations, Xiao wrote in an article released on Wednesday by Greek national news agency AMNA.

Xiao accompanied Mitsotakis during his visit to China on Nov. 2-3, marking the first official visit by a Greek prime minister to China over the past seven years. During the visit, Mitsotakis met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other high-ranking officials.

Xiao expressed confidence that Mitsotakis' visit will give a boost to the collaboration in various fields between China and Greece, and between China and the EU, as the agenda of discussions was rich in content.

He deems Mitsotakis' visit a cooperation journey based on common development, citing the success of the Piraeus port project as an example.

The ambassador also described the visit as a journey to bolster the healthy development of China-EU relations, highlighting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU.

A member state of the EU and an important partner of China, Greece acts as a bridge for strengthening China-EU relations, Xiao underlined.

