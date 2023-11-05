China's top legislator meets Greek PM

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao said under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, China and Greece have witnessed constant consolidation of traditional friendship, expansion of pragmatic cooperation and the deepening of people-to-people exchanges.

China is ready to work with Greece to maintain the sound momentum of exchanges, upgrade cooperation in various fields, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, and make the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership deeper and more solid, said Zhao.

The NPC of China is willing to further strengthen friendly exchanges with the Greek parliament at various levels, share experience in legislation and supervision, continue to provide legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation, strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral occasions, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, Zhao added.

Noting Greece and China are both ancient civilizations with huge cooperation potential, Mitsotakis said Greece attaches great importance to developing relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Greece is willing to deepen cooperation with China in investment, economy, trade, tourism and other fields to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, he said.

