Overseas media outlets praise Harbin's ice, snow economy

Ecns.cn) 09:35, January 17, 2024

(ECNS) -- Harbin has become the brightest star of tourism recently in China, attracting attention both at home and abroad. Many overseas media outlets are noting its ice and snow economy driven by tourism, which they believe would become a highlight of China's economic recovery.

“Elsa would be proud. The fairy-tale castles -- carved completely from ice -- at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival look right out of the Frozen movie,” reported The National.

“Elsewhere, icy sculptures – some a few stories high – are built to resemble Chinese-style bridges and buildings, including one that takes after the Temple of Heaven in Beijing,” it added.

Tourists visit the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a real-life Disney's Frozen world, during the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

BNN Breaking, an independent news network founded by Indian-American internet entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, noted that the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival promises an enchanting experience unlike any other.

“With the aid of state-of-the-art technology, they aim to create breathtaking displays of ice and snow art that will transcend the boundaries of imagination,” it said.

BNN Breaking also noted that the event also offers a diverse range of activities and performances, ensuring entertainment for all age groups. It also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, bringing together artists, performers, and visitors from different parts of the world.

“Harbin’s International Ice and Snow Festival has not only become a focal point of the city’s ‘ice and snow’ economy but has also emerged as a leading snow and ice tourism site for New Year holiday travel. With the government’s concerted efforts to attract visitors and provide thoughtful services, the festival has successfully managed to carve a positive impression on tourists, propelling Harbin into the limelight as the country’s most popular tourist destination,” BNN said.

Daily Mail said that this year's festival helped draw 3.05 million visitors to Harbin during the three-day New Year holiday that ended on Monday, generating 5.91 billion yuan ($826 million) in tourism revenue.

Singapore's LIANHE ZAOBAO commented that what has made Harbin go viral across the internet is the city’s hospitality. For instance, tourist stations have been set up on squares to allow visitors to warm up amid the harsh winter conditions.

Pakistan Today reported that the busy, lively scenes are not limited to Harbin and Hainan. Other parts of China, including northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, are also seeing robust growth in the number of tourists and revenues they generate.

“The tourism boom not only illustrates the vitality and potential of China’s consumption market but also paves the way for the overall economic recovery in 2024, experts said,” according to Pakistan Today.

Local data indicates that during the New Year holiday, Xinjiang received over 1.66 million tourists, marking a year-on-year increase of 195 percent. The tourism revenue amounted to approximately 1.76 billion yuan, reflecting a significant growth of 424.3 percent compared to the previous year.

