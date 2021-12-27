Shennongjia in C China’s Hubei witnesses thriving development of winter sports, tourism

December 27, 2021

By taking advantage of its rich ice and snow resources, the Shennongjia Forestry District, a UNESCO world natural heritage site in central China’s Hubei Province, has witnessed the thriving development of winter sports and tourism through a series of supportive measures in recent years.

Primary school students who attend the 8th National Public Ice and Snow Season in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China’s Hubei Province, pose for a group photo. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shennongjia Forestry District Committee)

“Shennongjia receives up to 100 days of snow every year,” said Zhang Shoudong, head of the forestry district’s culture, sports and tourism bureau.

Shennongjia has striven to turn itself into a state-level winter and outdoor sports base. So far, Shennongjia has built four ski resorts, becoming the largest ski resort cluster in central China. Through many years of development, these ski resorts are now able to cater to ski lovers from all skill levels, according to Zhang.

Built in 2004, the Shennongjia International Ski Resort is the first of its kind in central China. Six years later, the Hubei Culture and Tourism Group Co., Ltd. became the new operator of the ski resort and began to improve its facilities.

Photo shows snow scenery of the Shennongjia National Park in the Shennongjia Forestry District, central China’s Hubei Province. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Dong)

Known for its snow resources, the ski resort features complete facilities, and its advanced and medium-level ski tracks meet various competitive requirements, Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Shennongjia has promoted winter sports at schools. For example, the Shennongjia Experimental Middle School began to promote winter sports in 2016 and established a training team for winter sports events.

“We have invited professional coaches to train our students. From 2017 to 2020, our students took part in state-level competitive events and achieved outstanding results,” said Li Guohui, principal of the middle school.

Promoting winter sports at schools has fostered a positive atmosphere for the development of winter sports in Shennongjia, thus facilitating the steady development of the district’s winter sports and tourism industry.

The winter sports and tourism industry has become a new driver of Shennongjia’s own development. “In the past, Shennongjia had received few tourists during the winter. But now things have changed,” Zhang said, adding that over 30 homestays in Shennongjia remain open during the winter season.

“The district has received more than 3 million skiers since 2004, generating a total consumption turnover of several billion yuan,” said Liu Qijun, deputy Party head of the Shennongjia Forestry District.

Furthermore, Shennongjia has improved its transport infrastructure, making it easier for tourists to visit the district. In 2014, the local Shennongjia airport, which has direct flights to Chinese cities such as Wuhan and Chongqing, was put into use. The district has also improved its highway network. In May 2021, a highway connecting Shennongjia and Baokang county in Xiangyang city, Hubei, was opened to traffic, incorporating the district into the national highway network. Besides, a high-speed railway linking Shennongjia will be put into use next year.

