China, Switzerland agree to support early launch of formal FTA upgrade negotiations

Xinhua) 10:30, January 16, 2024

BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Switzerland have completed the joint feasibility study on upgrading the China-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and agreed to support the early launch of formal FTA upgrade negotiations, the two sides announced here on Monday.

The announcement was made during talks between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd. Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, attended the talks.

The two sides will hold a new round of China-Switzerland strategic dialogue of foreign minister level, working group meetings on finance and energy, education policy dialogue, as well as consultations on UN Security Council affairs within this year.

China will apply unilateral visa-free policy to Switzerland, and the Swiss side will provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland, the two countries announced.

The two sides will take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, they added.

