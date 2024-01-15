China ready to coordinate with Switzerland in jointly addressing global challenges, says Chinese premier

Xinhua) 08:25, January 15, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is greeted by Viola Amherd, president of the Swiss Confederation, upon his arrival at Zurich international airport in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2024. Li arrived here for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 and an official visit to the European country. After his stay in Switzerland, Li will also pay an official visit to Ireland. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has always attached great importance to Switzerland's unique role in Europe and on the international stage, standing ready to maintain close communication and coordination with Switzerland in jointly addressing global challenges, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Sunday.

Li made the remarks upon his arrival for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 and an official visit to the European country. He was received by President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd at Zurich international airport.

Noting that Switzerland is one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with China, Li said China-Switzerland relations have maintained sound development since the establishment of diplomatic ties 74 years ago.

Especially since the announcement of the establishment of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss leader in 2016, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have been brought to new levels and yielded new results, Li said.

Li said China is ready to work with Switzerland to follow the important strategic guidance reached by the two countries' heads of state, further deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and cultivate friendship among the two peoples.

Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shiting and Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland Chen Xu also greeted Li at the airport.

After his stay in Switzerland, Li will also pay an official visit to Ireland.

Li's tour is at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, President of the Swiss Confederation Amherd, and Leo Varadkar, Irish prime minister.

