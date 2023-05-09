China urges Switzerland to stick to one-China principle

(People's Daily App) 13:39, May 09, 2023

China on Monday criticized Switzerland for its statements and actions with regard to Taiwan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to the Swiss National Council voting to deepen political and economic exchanges with the Taiwan legislature.

"The Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests," Wang said. "There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."

The one-China principle was a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations, he said.

"It is a part of the post-World War II world order and not allowed to be arbitrarily distorted and interpreted," the spokesperson said.

Switzerland was among the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China and forge diplomatic relations.

"The one-China principle is the most fundamental political basis for China-Switzerland diplomatic ties and the smooth development of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields in over 70 years," Wang said. "China urges Switzerland to keep its political commitment of sticking to one-China principle, stop releasing wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, stop conniving and supporting any 'Taiwan independence' acts and maintain a sound momentum of China-Switzerland relations."

