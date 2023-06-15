Chinese State Councilor meets honorary president of Swiss-Chinese Association
Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with a foreign delegation led by Thomas Wagner, honorary president of the Swiss-Chinese Association and winner of the Chinese Government Friendship Award, in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with a foreign delegation led by Thomas Wagner, honorary president of the Swiss-Chinese Association and winner of the Chinese Government Friendship Award.
Shen spoke highly of Wagner and the Swiss-Chinese Association for their positive contributions to the development of the China-Switzerland friendship.
Shen said it is hoped that the two sides, guided by the jointly cultivated China-Switzerland spirit of "equality, innovation and mutual benefit" in cooperation, will seize the new opportunities of China's modernization drive and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges under the framework of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership.
Wagner said the Swiss-Chinese Association is willing to act as a bridge to promote economic development, cultural exchanges and local cooperation further between Switzerland and China.
Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with a foreign delegation led by Thomas Wagner, honorary president of the Swiss-Chinese Association and winner of the Chinese Government Friendship Award, in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Swiss technology industry optimistic on business in China: Swissmem president
- China urges Switzerland to stick to one-China principle
- Switzerland's life science hub welcomes Chinese enterprises, investors
- China, Switzerland achieve mutual recognition of auditing standards, oversight
- China, Switzerland in close contact on FTA upgrade: commerce ministry
- Chinese, Swiss FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation
- Interview: Switzerland-China relations based on "mutual trust" -- Swiss Federal Councillor
- Switzerland celebrates 70th anniv. of ties with China; ambassador calls for joint efforts to address global challenges
- Switzerland pledges to enhance mutual trust, cooperation with China
- Chinese FM calls for deepening ties with Switzerland
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.