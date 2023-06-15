Chinese State Councilor meets honorary president of Swiss-Chinese Association

Xinhua) 10:23, June 15, 2023

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin meets with a foreign delegation led by Thomas Wagner, honorary president of the Swiss-Chinese Association and winner of the Chinese Government Friendship Award, in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with a foreign delegation led by Thomas Wagner, honorary president of the Swiss-Chinese Association and winner of the Chinese Government Friendship Award.

Shen spoke highly of Wagner and the Swiss-Chinese Association for their positive contributions to the development of the China-Switzerland friendship.

Shen said it is hoped that the two sides, guided by the jointly cultivated China-Switzerland spirit of "equality, innovation and mutual benefit" in cooperation, will seize the new opportunities of China's modernization drive and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges under the framework of the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership.

Wagner said the Swiss-Chinese Association is willing to act as a bridge to promote economic development, cultural exchanges and local cooperation further between Switzerland and China.

