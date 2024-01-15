China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Switzerland: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang engages in candid exchanges with President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere on a special train from Zurich to Bern, the capital of Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with Switzerland for more practical results, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

Li made the remarks on a special train from Zurich to Bern, the capital of Switzerland, during which he engaged in candid exchanges with President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.

Noting that Switzerland was one of the first Western countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, Li said the two countries enjoy a long history of friendly cooperation.

Switzerland not only boasts beautiful natural landscapes but also has a good ecological environment, leading innovation capability and high-quality "Made in Switzerland" products, he said.

At present, China is advancing the Chinese modernization in an all-round way with high-quality development, Li noted, adding that China is ready to enhance exchanges and mutual learning with Switzerland.

The friendship between countries lies in the affinity between the people. China is willing to seize the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025 as an opportunity to enhance local level and people-to-people exchanges and promote friendly relations between the two countries and their people, Li said.

He further noted that Swiss enterprises have deeply participated in China's reform and opening-up process in the past 40 more years, contributing to the economic and social development of China while achieving substantial benefits for themselves.

China will only open its door wider and wider to the outside world, welcoming more Swiss companies to invest in the country, he added.

For her part, Amherd welcomed Li for the official visit to Switzerland and introduced to him the national conditions of Switzerland and the customs of various states along the way.

The people of Switzerland and China harbor friendly feelings towards each other and the two countries have a long history of cooperation with many fruitful results, she noted.

Many Swiss companies have achieved good performance in investment and development in China and are willing to further deepen their presence in the Chinese market, said Amherd.

The Swiss side is willing to work together with the Chinese side to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and further enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, she said.

The two sides also exchanged views on scientific and technological innovation, green development, cultural tourism, winter sports, among others, and agreed to promote cooperation in related fields.

