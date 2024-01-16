China to grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment

Xinhua) 09:17, January 16, 2024

BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will apply unilateral visa-free policy to Switzerland, and the Swiss side will provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland, the two countries announced here on Monday.

The two sides will take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said after meeting.

