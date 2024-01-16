Home>>
China to grant Switzerland unilateral visa-free treatment
(Xinhua) 09:17, January 16, 2024
BERN, Switzerland, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will apply unilateral visa-free policy to Switzerland, and the Swiss side will provide more visa facilitation for Chinese citizens as well as Chinese enterprises investing in Switzerland, the two countries announced here on Monday.
The two sides will take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said after meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sino-Swiss FTA upgrade in pipeline
- China to continuously develop bilateral ties with Switzerland for more practical results in mutually beneficial cooperation
- China ready to coordinate with Switzerland in jointly addressing global challenges, says Chinese premier
- China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Switzerland: Chinese premier
- Chinese State Councilor meets honorary president of Swiss-Chinese Association
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.