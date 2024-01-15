Home>>
Beijing's largest natural ice rink draws tourists
(Ecns.cn) 14:29, January 15, 2024
Tourists have fun on Kunming Lake, Beijing's largest natural ice rink, with bright sunlight passing through the arches of the 17-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
Photos
