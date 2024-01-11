Beijing rakes in 2.3 bln yuan commercial performance revenue in 2023

Xinhua) 13:41, January 11, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing raked in a commercial performance revenue of over 2.3 billion yuan (about 320.9 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, injecting vitality into the city's economic development, according to local authorities.

Last year, a total of 49,524 commercial performances were staged in Beijing, attracting nearly 11.39 million audiences, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Official data indicate a strong recovery of Beijing's performing arts market. In 2023, the number of performances, audiences and box office increased by 117 percent, 9.5 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively, compared with 2019. Compared with 2022, the number of performances, audiences and box office increased by 143.8 percent, 204.1 percent and 266 percent, respectively, reaching a record high.

Music, drama and dance performances doubled in terms of number of performances, audiences and box office compared with that of 2022. More than 14,000 talk shows were held last year, constituting the largest share among all types of performances.

Concerts drew consumers from various cities, stimulating spending in tourism, transportation, accommodation and catering sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)