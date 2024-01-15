Home>>
Corporate, enterprise bond market of Beijing Stock Exchange starts trading
(Xinhua) 13:25, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The corporate and enterprise bond market of the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) started trading on Monday, marking a key step in the bourse's high-quality development.
Three enterprise bonds worth 2.48 billion yuan (about 348.9 million U.S. dollars) in total have been issued on the first day of trading, according to the BSE.
The bourse said it has so far established a fundamental bond product system consisting of 10 special categories which include central government bonds, local government bonds, corporate and enterprise bonds, sci-tech innovation bonds and green bonds.
