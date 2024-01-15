Citizens visit Beijing Library to spend leisure time

Xinhua) 11:16, January 15, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows an interior view of Beijing Library in Beijing, capital of China. Many citizens visited the recently opened library to spend their leisure time this weekend. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Citizens read at Beijing Library in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2024. Many citizens visited the recently opened library to spend their leisure time this weekend. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

