China-Kazakhstan logistics base handles over 500,000 TEUs

Xinhua) 09:44, January 15, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base has handled over 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) through China-Europe freight trains over the past decade, according to Nanjing Customs.

As the first entity project inaugurated under the Belt and Road Initiative, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in the city of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The Lianyungang freight train services cover major destinations throughout Central Asia, transporting more than 400 categories of goods such as household appliances, pharmaceuticals and construction materials.

In 2023, the transit volume of China-Europe freight trains increased by 10.7 percent year-on-year to 66,100 TEUs from the logistics base, which has become a pivotal cross-border transportation hub between Asia and Europe.

