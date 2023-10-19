China's top political advisor meets Kazakh president

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that Kazakhstan plays an important role and has significant influence in international Belt and Road cooperation.

China and Kazakhstan should act on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, accelerate the building of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, strong mutual trust and solidarity, and facilitate common development and prosperity, said Wang.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is willing to deepen all-round cooperation with China and make new achievements in the Kazakhstan-China permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

