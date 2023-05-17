Kazakh president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit

Xinhua) 16:02, May 17, 2023

XI'AN, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday afternoon for the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for May 18 and 19.

Tokayev is the first Central Asian leader to arrive in Xi'an for the summit.

