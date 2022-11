Chinese premier to meet with Kazakh PM

Xinhua) 16:56, November 28, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by both sides, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov via video link on November 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)