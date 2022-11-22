Xi congratulates Tokayev on election as Kazakh president

Xinhua) 09:45, November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as Kazakh president.

In his message, Xi pointed out that the result fully demonstrated the trust and support the Kazakh people extended to Tokayev.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kazakhstan relations, and is ready to work with Tokayev, taking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations as a new starting point, to promote the development of China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, and jointly build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future, so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

