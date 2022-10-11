Home>>
Chinese VP to attend 6th CICA summit in Kazakhstan
(Xinhua) 16:26, October 11, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Kazakhstan and attend the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana from October 12 to 13, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said Wang pays the visit at the invitation of the government of Kazakhstan, which holds the presidency of the CICA.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Kazakhstan sign memorandum on RMB clearing in Kazakhstan
- Grand welcome ceremony for Xi held by Kazakh president
- Xi's state visit to Kazakhstan a boost to common development
- President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan charts new blueprint for China-Kazakhstan relations
- Xi, Tokayev hold talks in Kazakhstan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.