Chinese VP to attend 6th CICA summit in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 16:26, October 11, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to Kazakhstan and attend the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana from October 12 to 13, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said Wang pays the visit at the invitation of the government of Kazakhstan, which holds the presidency of the CICA.

