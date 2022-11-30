Chinese premier meets Kazakh PM, calls for enhanced cooperation

Xinhua) 09:01, November 30, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov via video link on Tuesday, calling for closer high-level exchanges and enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Li said China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and their bilateral relations have achieved substantial development since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, benefiting the two countries and peoples.

China stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges and communication with Kazakhstan at all levels, enhance the synergy of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, enhance coordination and cooperation on regional and international affairs, push China-Kazakhstan relations to a new high and better safeguard regional peace, stability and development, Li said.

He said it is hoped that the two sides will implement the inter-governmental economic and trade cooperation plans, improve interconnectivity and enhance the volume of border shipments, and promote the continuous improvement of bilateral trade.

Noting that energy cooperation is the cornerstone of practical cooperation between the two countries, Li said it is hoped that Kazakhstan will ensure the stable supply of gas to China in accordance with the contract and increase its gas supply in winter as much as possible.

China is willing to import more high-quality green agricultural and livestock products from Kazakhstan, Li said, adding that the two countries can explore new growth points in cooperation on finance and cross-border e-commerce, step up people-to-people exchanges, and advance the negotiations on visa waivers.

Smailov said Kazakhstan would like to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust with China, implement the inter-governmental economic and trade cooperation plans, strengthen communication and cooperation on economy and trade, production capacity, energy, agriculture, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, and push forward the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

