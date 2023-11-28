China vows to enhance institutional cooperation with Kazakhstan

09:09, November 28, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks and co-chairs the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

ASTANA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to enhance the role of the institutional platform of their cooperation committee and strengthen exchanges and contacts among the subcommittees to add new impetus to mutually beneficial cooperation, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks and co-chairing the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Astana.

Ding spoke highly of the new achievements made by the two sides in the fields of economy and trade, production capacity, financial cooperation, interconnectivity, people-to-people exchanges and security cooperation since the 10th meeting of the committee.

He called on the two sides to advance cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade, production capacity and interconnectivity.

The vice premier encouraged the two sides to actively explore cooperation in the fields of modern agriculture, new energy, big data and artificial intelligence to upgrade China-Kazakhstan practical cooperation.

He also stressed that China and Kazakhstan should properly handle challenges, firmly oppose external interference, enhance stable and transparent policy support and legal guarantees, and create favorable conditions for cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership with China, said Sklyar, adding that Kazakhstan is willing to enhance the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the committee, deepen practical cooperation with China and lift bilateral relations to a new level.

