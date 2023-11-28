China to consolidate ties, promote cooperation with Kazakhstan: vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

ASTANA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and push the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan to a higher level, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday.

Ding, who paid a visit to Kazakhstan from Nov. 26 to 27, made the remarks when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Tokayev.

Noting that China-Kazakhstan cooperation enjoys a solid foundation, huge potential and broad prospects, Ding said China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to cement the foundation of mutual trust, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, enhance policy coordination and expand mutually beneficial cooperation to help each other achieve their development goals.

Ding called on the two sides to promote the synergy of the BRI and Kazakhstan's Bright Road initiative, actively explore new forms and paths of cooperation, and deepen cooperation in culture, tourism, education, sports, youth and at sub-national levels to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Kazakhstan.

China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to promote the stable operation of China-Central Asia mechanisms to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, he added.

Tokayev asked Ding to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi, and said Kazakhstan firmly supports high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, resolutely crack down on the "three forces" of terrorism, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and sub-national cooperation, and push for new achievements in the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Tokayev said.

During his visit to Kazakhstan, Ding also met with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, and co-chaired the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee with Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Astana, Kazakhstan, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

