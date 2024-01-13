China's top legislator meets Belgian PM

Xinhua) 09:33, January 13, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Beijing on Friday, calling for enhanced exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Belgium relations have maintained a steady momentum of development, with fruitful practical cooperation and deepening cultural and people-to-people exchanges, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Belgium all-round friendly cooperative partnership, Zhao said the two sides should continue to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, boost cooperation in various fields and push for the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

Zhao also expressed the hope that Belgium will play a constructive role in the European Union (EU) to promote positive interaction and common development of the EU and China.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Belgian parliament, carry out exchanges of experience in governance and legislation, and provide legal guarantee for cooperation in various fields, Zhao said.

De Croo said that Belgium attaches importance to bilateral relations between the two countries and hopes to have close communication with China, enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation in economy and trade and other fields, and promote the sustainable development of Belgium-China and EU-China relations.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)