China's police chief meets U.S. homeland security secretary

Xinhua) 11:09, January 12, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas via video link on Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas via video link on Wednesday.

Wang said Chinese and U.S. heads of state reached an important consensus during their San Francisco meeting on setting up a working group and carrying out cooperation on drug control, and law enforcement agencies of the two countries should work together to well implement the agreement.

Wang called on both sides to adhere to the right way of getting along featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and carry out practical law enforcement cooperation in the spirit of the rule of law and professionalism to provide more positive energy for the sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening dialogue and cooperation in law enforcement.

