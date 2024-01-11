Winter view of Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, N China
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows a winter view of the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Yuncheng Salt Lake has a mining history of more than 4,600 years, with profound cultural heritage and significant historical value. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
