China continues to deepen international IP cooperation

January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue its active engagement in global intellectual property (IP) governance and strong IP partnerships with the international community, according to the country's top IP regulator.

Shen Changyu, head of the National Intellectual Property Administration, made the remarks at a conference on Thursday, where he delivered a work report, listing several 2024 targets that include deepening collaborative work with Belt and Road partners, the BRICS members and the ASEAN countries.

Shen said China has taken an active part in international IP cooperation last year, and its IP progress has been recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

According to the 2023 edition of the WIPO's Global Innovation Index, China has the greatest number of sic-tech clusters in the world. In addition, Chinese enterprises were awarded two seats out of seven in the 2023 WIPO Global Awards program for their creative use of IP, making China the country with the most winners.

Shen said China will participate in the diplomatic conferences on design law treaty and IP and genetic resources in 2024 to further enhance its engagement in global IP governance.

In his speech, he also stressed the importance of future international cooperation in the fields of data and geographic identification.

