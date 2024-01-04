Senior official urges study, implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, speaks at a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), called for the thorough study and full implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture on Wednesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials.

Cai called on the officials to focus on the foremost political task of equipping Party members and educating the people with the Party's new theories. He said that related efforts should be made to provide solid ideological guarantees, powerful inspiration and favorable cultural conditions for building China into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts.

He said that it is necessary to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, acquire an accurate understanding of new situations and tasks, and open up new horizons continuously for communication work.

Cai underlined the importance of consolidating and building on the achievements of the Party's theoretical study program, and of focusing on confidence-boosting and consensus-building to create new momentum in mainstream public opinion.

He also called for efforts to apply China's core socialist values extensively, ramp up the country's production of excellent cultural works, enhance its preservation and inheritance of cultural heritage, and deepen exchanges and learning among different civilizations.

For culture, Party leadership should be upheld to ensure that the Party's publicity, as well as its ideological and cultural work, progresses in the right direction, Cai said.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered work plans.

Li urged the publicity officials to make efforts to understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture in depth, improve their capabilities to guide public opinion, and work to gain fresh perspectives and make new accomplishments in publicity, ideological and cultural work.

